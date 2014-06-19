By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
SAMUT PRAKARN, Thailand, June 20 Lek Numthong,
who supplies foreign labourers for construction sites on the
fringes of the Thai capital, normally has a truckload of workers
eager to make a day's wage. But his pick-up has been all but
empty for a week.
Only two Burmese workers are sitting in the back.
About 200,000 Cambodians, a key component of the migrant
workforce, have turned tail and gone home. The clumsy rhetoric
that apparently precipitated their departure may be the first
misstep in the efforts by the generals now running the country
to revive an economy battered by months of political turmoil.
"They've scared them," said Lek. "Almost every Cambodian
worker without a permit has fled. Gone."
Thailand's military seized power last month in a bloodless
coup, saying it acted to end half a year of often violent
protests that triggered the removal of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra. Her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, ousted by the army
in 2006, was premier for more than five years.
The junta rounded up activists and announced policies with a
nationalist tinge it said would "get Thailand back in order".
Last week, a junta spokeswoman said the army would "arrest
and deport illegal migrants". Unverified stories of Cambodians
being beaten, or even killed, spread quickly through fields and
construction sites, setting off a rush to the border.
The ministry of labour says about 70 percent of those who
have left were in the building and farming sectors. Foremen at
building sites, where casual workers earn the equivalent of less
than $10 a day, have scrambled to find replacements.
Somchao Tanterdtham, Managing Director at N.C. Housing PCL,
a real estate developer, says business has been hit.
"I know that around 80 percent to 90 percent of workers have
disappeared from some projects," he said.
But workers from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, have
stayed put. They form the largest group among Thailand's 2.3
million registered foreign labourers.
In Myanmar, newly emerged from nearly five decades of
dictatorship and isolation, the labour market offers fewer
options than Cambodia and its large garment industry.
"Why would I go? There is no job for me in Burma," said Than
Za, as he picked lychees and dumped them in a large basket at an
orchard in Rayong, 140 miles (85 miles) southeast of Bangkok.
Since the Cambodians started heading for the border, the
military has denied there is any plan to deport migrant workers.
Foreign ministry officials met the Cambodian ambassador and
said workers without papers were welcome to return to Thailand -
and its better-paid jobs - once their documents were in order.
"Tightening regulations is not aimed at migrants but to
punish those who take advantage of them," Jeerasak
Sukhonthachart, the ministry's top official, told Reuters.
EXPLOITATION AND ILL-TREATMENT
Southeast Asia's wealthier economies are heavily reliant on
migrant workers from their poorer neighbours. Thailand, the
third region's biggest importer of migrant labour after Malaysia
and Singapore, has enforced regulations loosely and many workers
face exploitation and ill-treatment.
Employers frequently confiscate identification documents to
keep unregistered workers from running off and to maintain pay
rates below the national minimum wage.
There are no official statistics on the number of
undocumented workers in Thailand, but government estimates have
put the figure at more than 1 million.
Christian Lewis, of political risk consultants Eurasia
Group, said the recent tough talk was lip-service to the
ultra-nationalists who are among the coup-makers most ardent
supporters, and the effects of the exodus were likely to be
shortlived.
"It will probably not see much serious follow-up action
since certain sectors of the economy depend so heavily on
imported labour," Lewis said. "I don't see it presenting an
outsized risk to stability. It is unlikely to redraw the lines
of support for the junta."
Some employers on the ground remained unfazed.
"We rely on technology more than human labour, so the impact
should be limited," said Prasert Marittanaporn, Senior Executive
Vice President at CH Karnchang Pcl, one of Thailand's
largest construction firms.
At a Bangkok construction site, where more than 1,000
labourers poured cement and perched on the edge of unfinished
flats well beyond their means, Cambodian worker Suphan, 42,
thought many of his countrymen would soon return.
"They will come back soon," he said. "Maybe in a few weeks
because there are no jobs for them at home."
Some workers suggested politics might have played a role and
accused nationalists and Thaksin's rivals of spreading rumours.
Thailand and Cambodia have a history of enmity but
Cambodia's veteran leader, Hun Sen, was a close ally of Thaksin,
who wooed rural voters with social benefits while in office.
Bangkok's traditional elite vilified Thaksin for his close
relationship with Hun Sen against the background of a
long-running territorial dispute. Workers said Thailand's
fraught relations with its neighbour sowed unease among
Cambodians.
"We were told they wanted to make an example of us because
Hun Sen is Thaksin's friend," said Rith Chavy, 21, a bricklayer.
Analysts said illegal migrants in any event made for a
convenient scapegoat for generals craving legitimacy.
"The conservative establishment feels that these foreign
migrants will cause problems in the future, including a rise in
criminal activities," said Kan Yuenyong of the Siam Intelligence
Unit. "There is some benefit to having a common enemy so that
the public feels the military is safeguarding them."
