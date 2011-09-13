BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thailand's cabinet has approved a plan to offer tax refunds for first-time car buyers from October 1, a minister said on Tuesday, clearing the way for a measure that could cost the Thai government as much as $1 billion in lost revenue.

The measure by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's new government is among a trove of populist policies aimed at boosting growth and cutting the cost of living, echoing the free-spending policies of her elder brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Deputy Finance Minister Boonsong Teriyaphirom told reporters on Monday that new measure could cost the government between 9 billion and 30 billion baht.

