BANGKOK Aug 28 Thailand's central bank on Friday relaxed rules on Thais investing in securities abroad and said it would be able to manage potential fund outflows.

The central bank would allow Thais having more than 100 million baht ($2.8 million) to directly invest in securities overseas of up to $5 million per year from 2016, Deputy Governor Pongpen Ruengvirayudh told reporters.

From 2017, Thais will not be required to hold any assets such as bonds, cash and stocks to be allowed to directly invest in such securities, she said.

In April, the central bank announced the easing of capital measures to encourage more capital outflows in a bid to hold down a strong baht. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)