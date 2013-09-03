BANGKOK, Sept 3 Central Pattana Pcl,
Thailand's largest department store operator, plans to invest up
to 15 billion baht ($468 million) to open 2-3 new stores in
Southeast Asia in the next five years.
Central aims to spend about 4-5 billion baht per a store and
planned to open its first foreign department store in Malaysia
in 2016, said Wallaya Chirathivat, the company's senior
executive vice president for business development.
"We see growth opportunities to invest in Southeast Asia as
it will become a single market," he said in a statement.
Central Pattana, part of unlisted retail conglomerate
Central Group, is majority owned by Thailand's Chirathivat
family, the country's second-richest group, according to Forbes
Magazine.
($1 = 32.0700 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)