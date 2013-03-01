BANGKOK, March 1 A Thai court has ruled in favour of a claim by Central Pattana Pcl for more than 3.7 billion baht ($124 million) in insurance compensation for damage to its Central World shopping mall in central Bangkok, the company said on Friday.

The amount included compensation for property damage worth 2.7 billion baht and for loss of income of 989 million baht, plus interest of 7.5 percent a year from March 2011, it said in a statement.

Central World, Southeast Asia's second-biggest shopping complex, was set on fire during political violence in May 2010. ($1 = 29.75 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)