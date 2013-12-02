BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BANGKOK Dec 2 Thailand's largest shopping mall developer, Central Pattana (CPN), has indefinitely postponed its plan to raise 8.86 billion baht ($276.02 million) through selling units of its property fund due to political violence in Bangkok.
The company will evaluate the situation and decide on a new schedule later, it said in a statement.
The mall developer previously planned to offer 553.95 million property fund units at 16 baht each to existing unitholders with subscription period to start from Dec 3. The proceeds from the offer would be used to finance its expansion.
($1 = 32.1100 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.