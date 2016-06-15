BANGKOK, June 15 Thailand's Central Group aims to boost revenue from its department store unit to 130 billion baht ($3.68 billion) by 2020, up from 90-100 billion baht in 2016, said the unit's chief executive Yuwadee Chirathivat on Wednesday.

Most of the rise would come from the luxury market in Europe.

The group aims to boost revenue from its European department stores to 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) from 1.3 billion euros in 2016, she said at a press conference. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) ($1 = 35.2900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Simon Webb)