HONG KONG Jan 9 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, plans to raise up to $302 million from the sale of five-year exchangeable bonds, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters late on Thursday.

The company, flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), owned by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, offered the 0.5 percent coupon bonds through a unit called CP Foods Holdings Ltd at a yield of between 2.5 percent and 3 percent.

The bonds will be exchangeable into shares of CP All Pcl , Thailand's largest convenience store operator that is also controlled by Chearavanont's CP Group. They were offered at an exchange premium of 30 percent to 35 percent to CP All's closing price of 41 baht on Thursday.

Proceeds of the bond sale will be used to buy about 180 million CP All shares and the remainder of the funds will be lent to repay part of CP Foods' outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes, according to the term sheet.

The deal comes as financial markets in the country have been roiled by weeks of anti-government protests that also caused the baht to recently hit a four-year low.

Thailand's main stock index has fallen around 14 percent since the start of November, when street protests against a government-backed amnesty bill intensified.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Phatra Securities were hired to manage the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Holmes)