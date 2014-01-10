HONG KONG Jan 10 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, raised $290 million in Thursday's sale of five-year exchangeable bonds, according o a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

The company, flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), owned by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, sold the 0.5 percent coupon bonds through a unit called CP Foods Holdings Ltd to yield 2.75 percent, the terms showed.

The bonds will be exchangeable into shares of CP All Pcl , Thailand's largest convenience store operator that is also controlled by Chearavanont's CP Group. They were sold at an exchange premium of 30 percent to CP All's closing price of 41 baht on Thursday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Phatra Securities managed the deal.

