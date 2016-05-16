* Thailand attracting Chinese solar, rubber, auto parts
firms
* Beijing encouraging manufacturers to move capacity
overseas
* Thailand and China have drawn closer since 2014 coup
* Chinese visitors largest group of tourists in Thailand
* Many buying property for leisure, business base
By Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
RAYONG, Thailand, May 17 Everywhere you look on
Thailand's Amata industrial estate in Rayong you see signs in
Chinese. It's a similar story just along the coast in the
tourist resort of Pattaya, where Mandarin is increasingly
visible alongside English and Russian.
As China's economy slows, its investors are looking abroad
for growth and Thailand, home to one of the world's largest
ethnic Chinese minorities and a gateway to Southeast Asia's 600
million consumers, is a hot investment destination in everything
from industry to condominiums.
"Thailand is usually the first stop for Chinese tourists and
investors," said Xu Gen Luo, who runs the Thai-Chinese Rayong
Industrial Zone, about 200 km (120 miles) south east of Bangkok.
Dozens of new Chinese-owned solar, rubber and industrial
manufacturing plants have opened in the zone since 2012.
"Thailand's investment environment, especially its
investment promotion policies, are among the best worldwide," he
said, adding that labour costs were higher in China.
Since a May 2014 coup, Thailand and China have drawn closer
diplomatically and militarily as the ruling generals seek to
counterbalance the country's cooling ties with Washington.
Chinese investors have found a warm welcome in an economy
that has seen investment crimped by a decade of political
turmoil, and where the junta has struggled to revive exports and
domestic demand in the two years since seizing power.
Investment pledges from China jumped fivefold in the first
quarter from a year earlier to 5.7 billion baht ($163 million),
from just 1.1 billion baht, giving China the third largest
investment slate during the period as Chinese firms raced to
meet a tax break deadline and U.S. investors held back.
That was still some way behind Japan, which pledged 15.6
billion baht. Japan and China jostle for influence in Southeast
Asia and Tokyo has long been Thailand's largest investor, with
several large car plants accounting for much of the investment.
"LOST IN THAILAND"
But Chinese investment is growing strongly, in part due to
Beijing's policy of encouraging manufacturers to shift
production abroad to deal with industrial overcapacity at home.
"What we've seen so far in Chinese investment into Thailand
is small compared to what's coming," said Joe Horn-Phathanothai,
chief executive of Strategy613, a strategic advisor focused on
Chinese and Thai corporate investments.
"Hand-in-hand with the slowdown in China we'll see an
increase in the number of deals the Chinese do abroad."
Last year China was the fourth biggest foreign investor in
Thailand, behind Japan, the United States and Singapore.
Tourist numbers have also jumped, helped by the huge success
in China of the 2012 slapstick comedy "Lost in Thailand". About
7.9 million Chinese visited the "Land of Smiles" last year, up
71 percent from 2014, when unrest in Bangkok that preceded the
coup scared tourists away, and Thailand expects more this year.
There has been no slowdown in the number of tourists due to
the economic deceleration in China, helped by the growth of
budget airlines, tour operators say.
"Our products are relatively cheap. We have good food and
culture and no political problems with their government, unlike
Japan and Taiwan," Ronnarong Chewinsiriamnuai, president of the
Thai-Chinese Tourism Alliance Association.
Thailand is expecting a record 33 million tourists in 2016,
with China providing the bulk of the increase from the record
set in 2015 of just below 30 million.
"ONE BELT, ONE ROAD"
Xu expects the number of Chinese firms at his park - jointly
developed by China's Holley Group and Thai industrial estate
developer Amata Corp - to increase to about 100 this
year, from 75 currently, and to 500 in the next five years.
In March, China's Trina Solar, the world's No. 1
solar panel maker, opened a manufacturing facility there.
Moving to Thailand can also help companies in industries
such as solar and chemicals sidestep anti-dumping measures,
industry experts said.
"China is facing trade barriers from many countries,
particularly on solar, so many Chinese firms are coming to
invest in Thailand," said Visnu Limwibul, chairman of a Thai
electronics and telecommunications industry group.
State-owned Gang Yan Diamond Tools (Thailand), which makes
precision manufacturing blades, followed Beijing's "One Belt,
One Road" policy to rebuild ancient Silk Road trade links with
Asia and Europe and set up in Thailand in 2014.
"When we first came, we were concerned about the political
situation and social instability. We are still concerned now,"
said board chairman Zhao Gang, but added the strength of the
Chinese business community in Thailand helped overcome those
concerns.
China and Thailand are discussing cooperation on the Thai
section of a rail project under the "One Belt, One Road" plan
that would eventually connect Kunming in southwest China with
Singapore, but have to date failed to agree on terms.
As the expatriate Chinese community grows and more Chinese
look for holiday homes in Thailand, real estate investment is on
the rise.
Bundit Sirithunyhong runs the Suttangrak Group, which has
just joined with Chinese firms to develop housing projects worth
5 billion baht ($140 million) to sell as time-shares to Chinese
buyers.
"I think they are not just investing in real estate, but
starting to use Thailand as a base for business in Southeast
Asia," he said. "Here they can stay and work as their second
homes. It's a step further in business expansion."
($1 = 35.45 baht)
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana, Jutarat
Skulpichetrat and Simon Webb in BANGKOK and Kevin Yao in
BEIJING; Editing by Simon Webb and Alex Richardson)