BANGKOK Aug 16 Ch Karnchang Pcl :
* May raise its 2012 revenue target from 18 billion baht due
to higher-than-expected number of construction jobs, Chief
Executive Officer Plew Trivisvavet told reporters
* Expects to receive contracts for new construction projects
worth about 20 billion baht in the second half of 2012; aims for
gross profit margin of 9-10 percent this year, up from 4-5
percent year earlier
* The company has construction contracts of about 120
billion baht, and will graudually realise revenue from the
projects over the next 3-4 years
* Plans to list subsidiary CK Power on the Thai bourse in
late 2012/early 2013
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)