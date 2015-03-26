GRAPHIC: R&D budgets: link.reuters.com/huk44w
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, March 26 Thailand's two biggest industrial
groups are raising their R&D spending to develop higher-end
products, leading a growing troop of Thai companies under
pressure to quickly evolve their low-value and increasingly
uncompetitive business models.
Thai companies are expanding their line-up of premium
products as rivals in neighbouring Vietnam win more orders for
low-margin, commoditised goods with cheaper prices. A recent
hike in Thailand's minimum wages has also dampened the country's
competitiveness, forcing some foreign investors to shift
operations to other Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam
and Myanmar where labour costs are lower.
Siam Cement, a barometer of Thailand's economic
health, lifted its research and development budget to a record
4.8 billion baht ($147 million) this year, or 1.0 percent of
projected sales. That compares with 2.7 billion baht, or 0.6
percent of sales, in 2014. Thailand's third-largest listed
company is no stranger to high value-added products, which
accounted for 35 percent of its sales last year compared with
just 4 percent a decade ago. These days, Siam Cement is focusing
on higher-margin petrochemical products including high-end
plastics and food packaging such as glassine paper.
To encourage innovation, the Thai government has increased
R&D corporate tax deductions equal to 300 percent of R&D
spending, from 200 percent previously. PTT, the
country's biggest oil and gas company and the largest firm on
the Thai bourse, aims to spend 2.25 billion baht on R&D in 2015,
versus 2.08 billion baht in 2014. The group has a policy of
spending 3 percent of its income on R&D. The state-controlled
company is expanding into specialty products including
biodegradable coffee cups and high-density polyethylene used to
make fluorescent nets for night-time fishermen.
"It's in line with global trends as major petrochemical
producers shift from commodity-grade products to specialty
grade, and that's why they need to spend more on research," said
Songklod Wongchai, an analyst at Finansia Syrus Securities in
Bangkok. "But given the weak economic outlook and poor domestic
consumption, I'm worried about demand because everyone needs to
control costs. Prices of premium grade products are much higher
than normal."
($1 = 32.60 Baht)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)