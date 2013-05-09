BANGKOK May 9 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store operator, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, mainly due to higher beverage sales and the opening of new stores.

CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, posted a January-March net profit of 3.19 billion thai baht ($109 million), up from 2.76 billion a year earlier. That beat the average 2.9 billion baht forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

CP All, controlled by Thailand's wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group, is buying cash and carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl for $6.6 billion in the biggest Asia-Pacific M&A deal announced this year. ($1 = 29.38 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)