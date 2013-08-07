UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BANGKOK Aug 7 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store operator, posted a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, less than expected, due to higher costs related to its $6.6 billion acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro .
CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, reported an April-June net profit of 2.65 billion baht ($84 million), up slightly from 2.6 billion a year earlier and below the average 2.7 billion baht forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.
CP All operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It is controlled by Thailand's wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group. ($1 = 31.3900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Louise Heavens)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
