UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, April 30 Thailand's largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl, said on Wednesday it expected sales to grow 10 percent this year, below the recent average of 12 percent, due to prolonged political unrest.
Sales for 2014 would be driven by 600 new stores planned for the year, Tasattavorakul, vice chairman, told reporters.
Months of unrest have hurt confidence and consumption.
CP All is controlled by Thailand's wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, and operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources