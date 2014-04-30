BANGKOK, April 30 Thailand's largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl, said on Wednesday it expected sales to grow 10 percent this year, below the recent average of 12 percent, due to prolonged political unrest.

Sales for 2014 would be driven by 600 new stores planned for the year, Tasattavorakul, vice chairman, told reporters.

Months of unrest have hurt confidence and consumption.

CP All is controlled by Thailand's wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, and operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)