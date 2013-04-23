BANGKOK, April 23 Thailand's CP All Pcl , the country's largest convenience store chain, has asked for its shares to be suspending pending an announcement.

Sources said it was likely to offer 800 Thai baht ($27.89) per share to buy control of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.

CP All said in a statement on Tuesday that its board had approved an acquisition that may have an impact on its share price.

Its shares dropped nearly 6 percent on Monday amid expectations it would be the buyer of a stake in Siam Makro, raising concern about the need to raise funds.

Siam Makro, controlled by privately held Dutch trader SHV Holdings, has a market value of $5.7 billion. An offer at or near that price would be the largest domestic acquisition ever in Thailand's retail sector. ($1 = 28.6850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould and Daniel Magnowski)