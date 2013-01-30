BANGKOK Jan 30 CP All Pcl, Thailand's top convenience store operator, said on Wednesday it expected 2013 revenue to rise 13-15 percent due to a big expansion of its network.

"We plan to open 500 to 550 branches this year and that will help increase our sales," Piyawat Titasattaworakul, president of CP All, told reporters.

