AMSTERDAM, April 23 Dutch holding company SHV said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro to Thai retailer CP All.

SHV said in a statement that an agreement has been signed between SHV and CP All but did not give further details.

CP All, which is controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, announced earlier that it has offered 787 baht ($27.44) per share to buy control of Siam Makro, valuing the target at $6.6 billion. ($1 = 28.6850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Goodman)