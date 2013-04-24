BANGKOK, April 24 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* The company expected its sales to expand at least 10 percent this year, President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told reporters.

* Its sales for the first quarter fell short of the company's target, he said.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)