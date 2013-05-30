Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BANGKOK May 30 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is looking for opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States after a failed attempt to bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc.
"The global economic crisis has prompted many companies to approach us to sell assets. We are in talks on several deals," President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.
Adirek said CP Foods had approached Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank in prepration for financing a Smithfield deal before a Chineses firm won the bid.
China's privately owned Shuanghui International agreed to buy Smithfield Foods for $4.7 billion in cash to feed growing Chinese appetite for U.S. pork, in a deal that has stirred concern from U.S. politicians.
CP Foods, the flagship of Dhanin's Charoen Pokphand Group, has been aggressive on foreign expansion with operations in China, Vietnam, India, the Philippines and Russia.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.