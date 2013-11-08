BANGKOK Nov 8 Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods), Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit thanks largely to a divestment that offset the impact of a shrimp disease on its farm operations.

CP Foods, part of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), posted a net profit of 2.65 billion baht ($85 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 2.4 billion baht in the same period last year.

CP Group is owned by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post a net profit in the range of 1.1-2.6 billion baht, mainly because of an estimated 3 billion baht gain from selling part of its stake in convenience store company CP All. ($1 = 31.3100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman)