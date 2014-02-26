UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Feb 26 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CP Foods), Thailand's largest meat and animal-feed producer, said on Wednesday it is aiming to increase revenue 10 percent to at least 450 billion baht ($14 billion) in 2014 from a year earlier.
The company, part of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group and owned by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, plans to focus on value-added products to boost growth, Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak said in a statement.
On Monday, the company reported its 2013 net profits dropped by two-thirds.
($1 = 32.5650 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources