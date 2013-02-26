UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Feb 26 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl:
* The company projected sales growth of 10-15 percent a year over the next five years, aiming to reach annual sales of 700 billion baht ($23.45 billion), it said in a statement. That is roughly double its revenue in 2012 of 357 billion.
* The sales growth would be driven by its businesses in emerging markets, mainly in its food business, it said.
($1 = 29.855 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources