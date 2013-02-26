BANGKOK Feb 26 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl:

* The company projected sales growth of 10-15 percent a year over the next five years, aiming to reach annual sales of 700 billion baht ($23.45 billion), it said in a statement. That is roughly double its revenue in 2012 of 357 billion.

* The sales growth would be driven by its businesses in emerging markets, mainly in its food business, it said.

