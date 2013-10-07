BANGKOK Oct 7 The Thai real estate company controlled by Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) plans to raise about 10 billion baht ($319 million) with the sale of a property fund next month, the company said in a statement on Monday.

CP Land Co Ltd, controlled by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, said the offer price would not be higher than 11 baht per unit.

($1=31.3 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Sunsomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Paul Tait)