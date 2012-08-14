UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Aug 14 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :
* Expects 2012 revenue to be close to 2011 from previous forecast of 10 percent due to weak demand as a result of the European debt crisis, President Henry Shieh told reporters
* Cuts its investment this year to $15 million from $25 million after the company scales down investment in India
* Expects 2013 revenue to be close to 2012
* The company reported a second-quarter net profit of 899 million baht, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources