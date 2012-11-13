UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Nov 13 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :
* Expects 2012 revenue to rise at least 5 percent in dollar terms after the company penetrates new markets in Australia and New Zealand, Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told reporters
* It reported a third-quarter net profit of 1.92 billion baht ($63 million), up from 751 million a year earlier
* In August, the company said it expected 2012 revenue to be close to that of 2011 ($1 = 30.63 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources