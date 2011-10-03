BANGKOK Oct 3 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will delay its planned demutualisation in line with government policy, President Charamporn Jotikasthira said on Monday.

"We got an order from the Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat (Na Ranong) to put the plan on hold," Charamporn told reporters.

The SET had planned to demutualise and become a listed company by 2012, part of a broader plan for capital market liberalisation.

Separately, the head of the Thai brokers association said it planned to seek the Finance Ministry's approval to delay the liberalisation of the brokerage sector scheduled for 2012.

(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)