* No urgent need to demutualise, bourse in strong position

* But bourse will reorganise, push ahead with changes

* Brokers seek approval to delay liberalisation of commission fee (Adds details)

BANGKOK, Oct 3 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will delay its planned demutualisation in line with government policy, while a plan to liberalise the brokerage sector is likely to be delayed, senior officials said on Monday.

SET President Charamporn Jotikasthira said the government would set up a committee to review strategy to develop Southeast Asia's third-biggest bourse and the broader capital markets.

"We got an order from the deputy prime minister, Kittirat (Na Ranong), to put the plan on hold," Charamporn told reporters.

"There is no need to demutualise because the Thai bourse is in a strong position to compete and can be developed further without the demutualisation," he said.

But Charamporn said the Thai exchange would restructure its organisation, improve information technology systems and develop new products to help it compete against regional rivals.

Charamporn had said in February that demutualisation would come in 2012 and a listing should follow in 2013.

Thailand's market capitalisation stands at $240 billion, ranking number three after Indonesia's $386 billion and Singapore's $336 billion.

Separately, the head of the Thai brokers association said it planned to seek the Finance Ministry's approval to delay the liberalisation of the brokerage sector scheduled for 2012.

"We have discussed this with members and we agree the current fees are appropriate," Pattera Dilokrungthirapop, executive director of the Association of Securities Companies, said.

"If the stock exchange delays the demutualisation, the liberalisation of commission fees should be delayed, too," she said, adding the industry had enough players.

Commission is now fixed at 0.25 percent of transaction values and full liberalisation would allow customers to negotiate fees freely. ($1 = 31.18 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)