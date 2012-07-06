SINGAPORE, July 6 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl is seeking diesel in a rare import tender, after a fire forced its refinery in central Bangkok to shut down, industry sources said on Friday.

The refiner is seeking two cargoes of about 10,000 tonnes each of 50 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Bangkok over July 15-17 and July 18-20.

The tender closes on July 9. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)