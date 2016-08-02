Aug 2 Cola the dog, whose front legs were hacked
off with a sword by his owner's neighbour in Thailand, can walk
again after being fitted with prosthetic legs.
Video from charitable organisation Soi Dog Foundation shows
Cola taking his first steps with his new front legs, wagging his
tail and playing. The footage uploaded on the foundation's
Facebook page last week received more than 7 million views.
Cola was rescued in May. Around nine months old at the time,
the dog was attacked after chewing on a pair of shoes belonging
to a neighbour, the foundation said in a separate Facebook post.
One of his front legs was completely severed and the other
was hanging by a thread, John Dalley, co-founder of the Soi Dog
Foundation, told Reuters by email.
Cola, who was taken to a specialist clinic in Bangkok, is
now in Phuket and recuperating with foundation co-founder, Gill
Dalley, who is also an amputee.
