BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thai
authorities are rushing to drill thousands of wells across the
country to ensure enough water for drinking and washing, as
farmers grapple with a drought and a months-long water shortage.
Authorities examined the water supply and demand nationwide
- taking into account needs for agriculture, industrial use and
human consumption - and decided to drill 4,300 more wells, said
Suphot Tovichakchaikul, secretary of the National Water Board,
comprised of water officials and chaired by the prime minister.
"The most effective way to make sure that people have water
to use this dry season is to drill underground wells," Suphot,
who is also chief of the Department of Water Resources, said in
an interview in his office on Tuesday.
The Thai government told farmers last year to limit their
water use and grow alternative crops. The cabinet also approved
a multi-million dollar budget in October to help farmers cope
with the drought.
"We estimate that the end of this year's dry season is May
30. The water we have now has to last for the next four months,"
Suphot said, pointing to posters detailing rainfall, farmland
and reservoirs across the country.
"We are focusing first on water for consumption and daily
use - for drinking, bathing and washing. We have asked farmers
for their cooperation to not yet use water for irrigation."
The government will divert a 3.5 billion baht ($96 million)
budget from the Department of Groundwater Resources - originally
set aside to dig 6,000 wells at temples, schools and farms - for
the urgent construction of the 4,300 wells.
Since October, 1,250 wells have been drilled. They are
usually dug to a depth of 80 to 100 metres, some wells in Isaan,
the agricultural heartland in northeast Thailand, are dug about
300 metres deep.
Suphot said the government's long-term strategy includes
filling the country's existing dams to capacity by tapping into
rivers including the Yuam and Salween along its border with
Myanmar.
"These are international rivers, so apart from an
environmental impact assessment and feasibility studies, the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs will have to tend this issue with
respect to relations with neighbouring countries," he said.
Worsening drought could prove another headache for
Thailand's military government, which took power after a 2014
coup and is grappling with a lacklustre economy.
($1 = 36.2600 baht)
