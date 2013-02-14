Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Feb 14 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl :
* The company planned to invest 34 billion baht ($1.14 billion) over three years (2013-2015), mostly on its 3G network, Chief Executive Officer Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters.
* Its investment this year would be around 8 billion baht.
($1 = 29.8 baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)