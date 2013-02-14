BANGKOK Feb 14 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl :

* The company planned to invest 34 billion baht ($1.14 billion) over three years (2013-2015), mostly on its 3G network, Chief Executive Officer Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters.

* Its investment this year would be around 8 billion baht.

($1 = 29.8 baht)

