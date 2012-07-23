BANGKOK, July 23 Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) , reported a 6.5 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday as higher costs outweighed a rise in service revenue, led by non-voice services.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, posted a net profit of 2.83 billion baht ($89 million) in April-June, versus 3.03 billion a year earlier and an average forecast of 2.9 billion from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.

Analysts expect TAC's earnings to recover in the third quarter as it plans to expand 3G services on an existing network to 5,000 sites from 2,000 this year, which should boost non-voice revenue.

Shares in TAC, valued at $5.9 billion, have risen 15 percent so far this year, underperforming a 44 percent jump in AIS and 32 percent in True Corp. ($1 = 31.6850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)