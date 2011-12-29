BANGKOK Dec 29 Shares in Thai telecoms firm Total Access Communication Pcl plunged to a two-month low at the opening on Thursday as it traded ex dividend.

At 0300 GMT, Total Access shares were down 18.75 percent at 71.5 baht. The main Thai stock index edged down 0.8 percent.

The stock hit an all-time high early this month after it announced a high dividend. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)