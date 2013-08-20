BANGKOK Aug 20 Thailand's central bank chief said on Tuesday that recent weakness in the baht was not a worry yet and that the currency's level was in line with fundamentals.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul also told reporters that the country's current account might be nearly in balance this year. In July, it forecast a current account surplus of $1.7 billion for 2013.

The baht was trading around 31.64 per dollar, its weakest level in more than a year, due to capital outflows.

(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editign by Richard Borsuk)