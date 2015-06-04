BANGKOK, June 4 Thailand's baht could
get weaker following the central bank's recent measures to spur
capital outflows, Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula
said on Thursday.
With the measures, "the baht has depreciated and there is a
chance of further weakness," he told the National Legislative
Assembly during remarks on the performance of the military
government after one year in power.
The measures, announced in late April, are aimed at holding
down the baht in hopes of exports from trade-dependent Thailand.
The baht stood at 33.69/71 to the dollar at 0830 GMT, having
hit its lowest level in more than five years of 33.85 on May 12.
It has weakened more than 2 percent against the dollar this
year.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)