BANGKOK Aug 1 A group of Thai shippers has urged the central bank to rein in the strength of the baht currency, saying it is hurting the country's pivotal exports, which are already suffering from tepid global demand and structural problems at home.

Sluggish exports have impeded the military government's efforts to boost growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, and domestic consumption is also weak.

The baht, which has hit a more than one year high against the dollar, is making it difficult for Thai exporters to compete, Vallop Vitanakorn, vice chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.

"The central bank already has tools to handle the baht, but only if they can monitor it more closely," Vallop said.

"This is a plea from exporters. If the baht reaches 34.5 per dollar, we will go speak to the central bank governor," he added, in a reference to Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.

However, analysts expect Wednesday's monetary policy panel meeting of the central bank will leave its policy rate where it has been since April 2015 and let government spending help the economy.

The baht was at 34.76 per dollar on Monday, having risen by 3.6 percent this year, driven by foreign fund inflows.

Foreign investors have bought around 81.6 billion baht ($2.35 billion) net of Thai stocks this year.

Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of Thailand's economic output, have contracted each year for the past three years and the shippers' council expects a decline of 2 percent this year.

The central bank has forecast growth of 3.1 percent this year, up from last year's figure of 2.8 percent, and exports are expected to fall 2.5 percent. ($1=34.77 baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)