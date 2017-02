BANGKOK Dec 15 Foreign banks will be allowed to expand their business in Thailand next year with the permission of the central bank, an assistant governor said on Thursday.

Foreign lenders can ask to upgrade their branches to subsidiaries, which will then be able to have 20 branches, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Tongurai Limpiti told reporters. (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)