By Orathai Sriring and Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Aug 15 Thailand plans to accelerate the liberalisation of its banking sector to boost competition, possibly paving the way for more foreign banks, its new finance minister said on Monday.

The Finance Ministry wants to give more banking licences to new investors, especially those from the 10 countries in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, Japan and South Korea, Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala told reporters.

Thailand is already pursuing liberalisation under a financial sector "master plan" that runs until 2014. Existing foreign bank branches can apply for a new subsidiary status with more branches and new service providers will be introduced with restricted licences in 2012-2013.

However, Thirachai, who took office last week, suggested the reforms were moving too slowly. "The liberalisation under the old plan, I think, may be too late," he said.

The banking sector liberalisation is expected to increase competition, bring in newcomers and encourage consolidation, but analysts doubt local players will suffer.

"It's certain that Thai banks will be able to compete (with new players). Can you imagine how many branches the new players will have to open to compete with local banks?" said Worawat Saisuphatphol, a banking analyst at Tisco Securities.

"Generally, the competition is not too fierce and foreign banks have a small market share compared with loans in the banking system. My estimate (of foreign bank market share) is 5 percent, which is very low."

Large local banks such as Bangkok Bank , Krung Thai Bank , Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank generally have lower funding costs than their smaller foreign rivals.

Foreign banks may seek acquisitions to gain market share. They can own up to 49 percent of Thai banks but can go above that with the approval of the Thai authorities.

Last year, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's most valuable lender, completed the acquisition of Thailand's smallest lender, ACL Bank, for about $550 million.

That acquisition was seen as a platform for entering Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia as ICBC expands its network in Southeast Asia.

In 2010, Thanachart Bank, 49 percent owned by Bank of Nova Scotia , became Thailand's fifth-largest lender by assets after it bought medium-sized Siam City Bank . Unlisted Thanachart Bank is 51 percent owned by Thanachart Capital .

In 2008, Malaysia's CIMB agreed to buy 42 percent of BankThai for about $177 million. It later raised its stake to 93.15 percent and renamed the lender CIMB Thai Bank after a recapitalisation and a tender to buy the remaining shares. (Editing by Alan Raybould)