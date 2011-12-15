(Adds detail, background)
BANGKOK Dec 15 Foreign banks will be
allowed to expand their business in Thailand next year with the
permission of the central bank, an assistant governor said on
Thursday.
Foreign lenders can ask to upgrade their branches to
subsidiaries, which will then be able to have 20 branches,
Tongurai Limpiti told reporters.
There are 16 foreign bank branches in Thailand now.
Thailand is pursuing liberalisation under a financial sector
"master plan" that runs until 2014 and is expected to increase
competition, bring in newcomers and encourage consolidation.
Foreign banks may seek acquisitions to gain market share.
They can own up to 49 percent of Thai banks but can go above
that with the approval of the Thai authorities.
