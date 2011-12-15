(Adds detail, background)

BANGKOK Dec 15 Foreign banks will be allowed to expand their business in Thailand next year with the permission of the central bank, an assistant governor said on Thursday.

Foreign lenders can ask to upgrade their branches to subsidiaries, which will then be able to have 20 branches, Tongurai Limpiti told reporters.

There are 16 foreign bank branches in Thailand now.

Thailand is pursuing liberalisation under a financial sector "master plan" that runs until 2014 and is expected to increase competition, bring in newcomers and encourage consolidation.

Foreign banks may seek acquisitions to gain market share. They can own up to 49 percent of Thai banks but can go above that with the approval of the Thai authorities.