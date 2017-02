BANGKOK Oct 25 Thailand's financial markets will not be closed for a special holiday on Oct. 27-31, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the government had called a special holiday for those days in certain areas to help the authorities cope with flooding.

But the central bank said in a text message to reporters after meeting with commercial banks that markets would remain open.

(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)