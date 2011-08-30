BANGKOK Aug 30 Thailand's finance ministry will
propose a new budget plan with higher spending and revenue but
the same deficit of 350 billion baht ($11.7 billion) for the
fiscal year from Oct. 1, a deputy minister said on Tuesday.
The plan projects revenue of 2.05 trillion baht and spending
of 2.4 trillion baht, Deputy Finance Minister Boonsong
Teriyapirom told reporters.
The previous government planned a budget deficit of 350
billion baht with revenue projected at 1.9 trillion baht and
spending projected at 2.25 trillion baht.
The new budget plan will be discussed on Thursday by the
ministry, the budget department, the central bank and the state
planning agency, Boonsong said.
The ministry wanted the revenue and customs departments to
take care for the higher projected revenue, he said.
However, Boonsong said the ministry would not adjust excise
taxes on any fuels over the next six months, in accordance with
the removal of levy on certain fuel last week.
His comments came after news that the excise department
would propose to cabinet a an excise tax rise on gasoline by 3
baht from the current 7 baht.
On Friday the government temporarily removed a a levy on
some fuels to bring down retail prices to help reduce costs of
living.
The removal cut the retail price of 91-octane by 7.17 baht
per litre, 95-octane petrol by 8.02 baht and diesel by 3 baht
from Saturday.
The measure was one of the new government's promises during
the election campaign. .
($1 = 30.005 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)