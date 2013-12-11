BANGKOK Dec 11 The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee (MPC) felt that political tensions could keep hurting sentiment about the country when it surprisingly cut the policy interest rate at its Nov. 27 meeting.

"Downside risks to growth have increased and it would take time before the economy could resume growing at a normal pace," minutes of that meeting, published on Wednesday, said.

The minutes noted that the domestic political situation "could further dent sentiments, potentially affecting private spending and tourism, as well as causing further delay to public spending and investment."

At the meeting, the MPC voted 6-1 to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent. Nearly all analysts had expected the rate to be held at 2.50 percent.

The minutes said six members considered the 25 basis point cut appropriate due to the increased downside risks to growth and how domestic demand and exports remained weak.

One member voted for no change, saying that the economy should be able to resume its normal growth next year while risks to financial stability remained.

At the Nov. 27 meeting, the committee cut its growth projection for 2013 to around 3.0 percent from 3.7 percent. The minutes said that the revision "has not taken into account possible additional effects from the political situation".

The committee also cut its 2014 growth estimate to around 4 percent from 4.8 percent.

The Nov. 27 minutes were published at time Thailand continues to face a political crisis.

After weeks of anti-government rallies, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra dissolved parliament and called a snap election for Feb. 2, but protesters continue to demand that she step down now.

Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy after Indonesia expanded 6.5 percent in 2012, rebounding strongly from severe flooding in 2011, when it had growth of just 0.1 percent.

Thailand's consumer confidence fell for an eighth straight month in November. The consumer confidence index from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce slipped to 75, its lowest reading since February 2012, from 76.6 in October.

