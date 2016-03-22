BANGKOK, March 22 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
approved a law change to allow the central bank to invest
international reserves in equity instruments overseas to help
diversify risks, the central bank governor said.
The main purpose of the change was to broaden the investment
of international reserves amid new challenges and volatility in
global financial markets, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai
Santiprabhob told reporters.
"This will make risk management more effective. It's not the
set up of a sovereign wealth fund," he said, adding some
countries' currencies and interest rates were moving in opposite
directions to stock markets.
Thailand's international reserves stood at $170.9 billion as
of March 11.
The central bank may initially invest only 3-4 percent of
the reserves in equity instruments, such as shares and funds
linked to stock indices, depending on an investment framework
decided by its committees, Veerathai said.
The amended law needs National Legislative Assembly
approval.
The cabinet also approved the third phase of a central bank
financial sector master plan that will enhance competitiveness
of Thai financial institutions and promote financial access,
Veerathai said.
The plan will also promote electronic financial and payment
services and support regional trade and investments, he said.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Robert Birsel)