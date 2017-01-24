BANGKOK Jan 24 Thailand needs to keep its monetary policy accommodative given that economic recovery remains fragile and in the face of external volatility, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Reuters, Veerathai Santiprabhob said the central bank was keeping in place its forecast of 3.2 percent economic growth for 2017, with no growth seen in exports.

"Monetary policy will continue to be very accommodative at the current stage even though the recovery is gaining momentum in Thailand," he said.

He would give no timeframe for any shift to interest rates or the direction that any move might take.

The central bank has kept its policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, near a record low, since a cut in April 2015. It next reviews monetary policy on Feb. 8.

Veerathai noted that bond yields had been rising in Thailand in line with those globally, but said inflation remained in the target range.

"We don't have so much concern about inflation breaching out for the target range. We can also look at other policy objectives and one of those is economic growth," he said.

The governor highlighted global risks and uncertainty with the United States taking a more protectionist line under President Donald Trump.

"It is not only the U.S. policies alone, but we also have Brexit shaping up and we also have major elections in European countries that could lead to volatility in the exchange rates," he said. (Reporting by Matthew Tostevin and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)