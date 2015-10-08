(Adds details, comments and context)

* Sept index at 72.1, lowest since June 2014, vs Aug's 72.3

* Sentiment hurt by weak economy, exports and falling farm prices

* Consumption expected to recover in mid-Q4 on govt stimulus - university

By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana

BANGKOK, Oct 8Thai consumer confidence fell for the ninth successive month in September to a 16-month low, a university survey showed, as weak exports and low farm prices undermine an economic recovery that's forced the government to offer fresh stimulus.

The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce dropped to 72.1 in September from 72.3 in August.

The reading was the lowest since June 2014, a month after the army seized power after prolonged political unrest that had sapped confidence.

But consumers were more optimistic that the economy will pick up pace in the future due to recent economic support measures introduced by the government, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The government last month approved economic steps worth 136 billion baht ($3.81 billion), including soft loans, aimed at lifting low-income earners' purchasing power.

The global economy is still weak and consumers remain cautious, Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the university, told a news conference.

"News of the economic stimulus has given people hope and confidence but the sentiment is still fragile. We still need to depend on the government to inject money," he said.

The university upgraded growth forecast slightly to 2.7-3 percent, from 2.5-2.9 percent for 2015, mainly to reflect the stimulus measures.

The stimulus will help Thailand grow 3 percent this year, and above 3 percent in 2016, newly appointed Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain traction after more than a year of military rule as exports are sluggish while high household debt has dampened consumption. Falling commodity prices have also cut farmers' incomes.

The government has also said it would introduce measures to help the property sector, as developers are facing sluggish sales from slow economic growth.

The central bank cut its GDP growth forecast to 2.7 percent from 3 percent on Sept. 25 and to 3.7 percent from 4.1 percent for 2016. In 2014, growth was the slowest in three years at 0.9 percent.

($1 = 35.70 baht) (Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Shri Navaratnam)