BANGKOK Jan 23 Thailand's new finance minister on Monday defended the idea of reducing government stakes in certain state firms as a way of cutting public debt, after his predecessor, removed in a reshuffle last week, said that would "fudge" the debt level.

The government needs to borrow to fund big water management programmes to prevent a repeat of last year's severe flooding. Reducing its stake in state companies below 50 percent would technically remove those firms' debt from its books.

"This is not window-dressing but a way of managing public debt better. However, we will see whether this is an urgent matter. If not, we may do it this year, or next," Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters.

The state owns 51.15 percent of oil firm PTT Pcl and 51.03 percent of Thai Airways International Pcl. It is reported to be looking at cutting its holdings in those firms, although it is likely to retain a major stake in both.

Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, who lost his job as finance minister last week, has warned against any effort to manipulate the public debt figure.

He said on his Facebook page he did not disagree with the idea of cutting the government's holdings in state enterprises "as long as it improves efficiency and is not a transfer of monopoly power from state to any private group".

He said the government did not need "to fudge" the public debt figure in order to borrow more because its debt level was still low at 42 percent of GDP and the legal limit of 60 percent meant Thailand could borrow 2 trillion baht ($63.5 billion) more without upsetting market confidence.

"Why then are there attempts to understate public debt?"

Thirachai, a non-party outsider who was head of Thailand's financial markets watchdog before entering the cabinet last August, suggested one possible reason: lowering public debt would remove pressure on the government to raise taxes to pay for its programmes, which might lose it votes.

"The lower level of debt will allow for more populist policies ...," he said.

Thirachai said the government had to borrow substantial sums in order to set up comprehensive flood defences. "Additional debts are acceptable as long as they are well spent, free of corruption and result in sustainable income growth," he said.

STILL ROOM TO BORROW

Thanavath Phonvichai, an economist at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, thought the idea had its merits but wondered what the rush was.

"Reducing debt will be good for the country in the long term ... But I don't think we need to do it now because there is more room to borrow. No rush," he said.

"They are clearly signalling they will borrow a lot more and we have to see whether the pace is too fast. As long as the debt is under control, it shouldn't be a worry."

The cabinet has approved decrees that let the government borrow 350 billion baht and make the central bank responsible for servicing debt of 1.14 trillion owed by the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a vehicle used to bail out banks during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.

Until now, that has been the responsibility of the finance ministry, with the money coming from the fiscal budget.

The plan has been resisted by the central bank, which refused to take the debt directly onto its own books. It will now manage the debt servicing but it is not clear where the money will come from. A levy on bank deposits seems likely.

Kittirat has also pushed the FIDF plan strongly. This will remove some 60 billion baht from the annual budget. In comparison the budget deficit in the year to Sept. 30 was originally 350 billion baht, increased to 400 billion after the floods.

Kittirat, who has retained his position as deputy prime minister in charge of economic affairs, said on Friday the government would push ahead with its populist policies, with the aim of boosting economic growth to 7 percent this year.

He called for lower interest rates to help business even before the floods that devastated industry last year and is likely to keep up that pressure on the central bank. (Additional reporing by Satawasin Sataporncharnchai; Editing by Alan Raybould)