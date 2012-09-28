UPDATE 1-Bilfinger chief sets out latest attempt to revive ailing company
* New CEO Blades says company can leverage heritage to grow again
BANGKOK, Sept 28 Factory output in Thailand is expected to fall again in September after its worse-than-expected drop of 11.32 percent in August, a senior Industry Ministry official said on Friday.
But output should pick up in the fourth quarter year-on-year due mainly to a low base from 2011, when industry was devastated by severe flooding, Hathai Uthai, deputy director general of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* New CEO Blades says company can leverage heritage to grow again
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Russia has deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violates an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified officials.
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)