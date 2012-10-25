BANGKOK Oct 25 Factory output in Thailand is
expected to rise 5-6 percent this year and 3.5-4.5 percent in
2013, but the slowing global economy remains a major risk, the
Industry Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The ministry has said output should pick up in the fourth
quarter year-on-year, due mainly to a low base from 2011, when
industry was devastated by severe flooding.
In September, production fell for the fourth straight month,
sliding a worse-than-expected 13.68 percent from a year earlier.
.
(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Alan Raybould)