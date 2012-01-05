BANGKOK Jan 5 Thailand's government plans to offload responsibility for servicing 1.14 trillion baht ($36.2 billion) in debt dating from the 1997 Asian economic crisis to the central bank to give it room to fund investment in water management and other projects.

The Bank of Thailand and the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), which helped bail out Thai banks during the 1997/98 crisis, should shoulder the debt servicing costs, Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said on Thursday.

"The FIDF will be responsible for the repayment of principal and interest costs while the Bank of Thailand will take care of the funding," Kittirat told a radio station, speaking a day after the cabinet agreed in principle to the transfer.

Under present arrangements, the finance ministry makes interest payments for the FIDF and the central bank repays principal when it has funds to do so.

The Bank of Thailand has resisted attempts by the government to make it take over the FIDF's obligations completely and it was unclear how the new arrangement would work.

Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul continues to have reservations, according to comments quoted by the Bangkok Post on Thursday.

"The FIDF is a separate entity from the central bank," Prasarn was qouted as saying. "If it doesn't have tools (to manage the liabilities), the liabilities will eventually become a fiscal burden."

Kittirat told a briefing on Wednesday that the Bank of Thailand could ask commercial banks to contribute towards the debt service cost, by a levy on their deposits.

Commercial banks already pay 0.4 percent of deposits to the Deposit Protection Agency and Kittirat said the combined fees should not exceed 1 percent.

The prospect of higher contributions sent bank shares down 3.3 percent to their lowest in more than a month on Thursday.

Parliament is currently debating a revised budget for the 2011/2012 fiscal year ending on Sept. 30.

The FIDF interest payments come from the fiscal budget. Debt service payments are limited to 15 percent of the budget, so, by removing the FIDF costs, the government will give itself room for borrowing for infrastructure projects. ($1 = 31.465 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)